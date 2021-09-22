STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Lawyer sends legal notice to Javed Akhtar, asks him to apologise for remarks against RSS 

Lawyer Dubey said he would file a criminal case seeking damages of Rs 100 crore from Akhtar, if he fails to tender an "unconditional written apology" and withdraw all his statements.

Published: 22nd September 2021 04:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2021 04:28 PM   |  A+A-

Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar

Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A city-based lawyer on Wednesday sent a legal notice to lyricist Javed Akhtar for allegedly making "false and defamatory" remarks against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in an interview to a news channel, and sought an apology from him over it.

The lawyer, Santosh Dubey, also said he would file a criminal case seeking damages of Rs 100 crore from Akhtar, if he fails to tender an "unconditional written apology" and withdraw all his statements within seven days from receipt of the notice.

Akhtar (76) in a recent interview drew parallels between the Taliban and Hindu extremists.

The lawyer's notice claimed that by making such statements, Akhtar has committed an offence under Indian Penal Code Sections 499 (defamation) and 500 (punishment for defamation).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Javed Akhtar javed akhtar rss comments
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
UK adds Covishield to approved list of vaccines after India's warning
Unacademy. (Photo | unacademy.com)
Unicorns Unacademy, Udaan, CRED top 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list
YZF-R15 Version 4
New Yamaha R15 at Rs 1.68 lakh; Aerox at Rs 1.29 lakh
Jayapalan sharing the joyous moment with his mother Lakshmi and son Vysakh at their residence at Maradu in Kochi on Monday  | A Sanesh
Meet Kerala autorickshaw driver who won Rs 12 crore bumper lottery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp