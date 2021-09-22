STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madhya Pradesh: IPL betting racket busted in Indore; four held

Published: 22nd September 2021 03:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2021 03:41 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

INDORE: The police have busted a racket involved in betting on IPL matches and arrested four persons in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, an official said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided an apartment in Lasudia area on Tuesday night and nabbed four persons, additional superintendent of police (ASP) crime branch Guruprasad Parashar said.

People from Indore and nearby areas were found indulging in online betting through the accused Pankaj Rajput (25), Vishal Gupta (27), Piyush Mukut (25) and Kapil Choudhary (31), the official said.

The accused are linked to another punter Rohit Baghel and the police are on the lookout for him, he said, adding that further probe is underway.

