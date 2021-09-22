STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Manipur Police arrests PREPAK-Progressive militant with huge IED materials

Imphal West SP S Ibomcha Singh said that police arrested the militant from Lairikyengbam Makha Leikai area under the jurisdiction of Lamphel police station of the district on Tuesday.

By PTI

IMPHAL: Manipur Police arrested one active cadre of proscribed insurgent outfit People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak-Progressive (Prepak-Progressive) from Imphal West district and seized huge IED materials from his possession, a senior officer said.

Imphal West SP S Ibomcha Singh told PTI that police arrested the militant from Lairikyengbam Makha Leikai area under the jurisdiction of Lamphel police station of the district on Tuesday.

Police seized huge improvised explosive device (IED) materials from the possession of the arrested insurgent including one set of IED fitted in a tin of fish cane, one airgun rifle, four PEK cakes, three electronic circuits, one remote control device, three detonators, batteries, soldering equipment used in assembling IED bombs and a mobile phone, the SP said.

The SP said that during interrogation, the arrested militant disclosed that he was involved in an IED attack at Manipur Chief Minister's bungalow gate in 2013 and also a restaurant in Imphal. The militant had threatened one person living at Lairikyengbam Makha Leikai area by lobbying two handgrenades which exploded at a paddy field near his house in the early hours of Tuesday, Singh said.

The SP added that the arrested militant along with the seized IED materials was handed over to Lamphel police station in Manipur's Imphal West district for further investigation and legal action.

