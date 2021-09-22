STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NDMA recommended Rs 50,000 ex-gratia to kin of those who lost lives to COVID, Centre tells SC

Ex-gratia assistance will also be given to the kin of those who died of the virus due to involvement in COVID-19 relief operations.

Published: 22nd September 2021 06:40 PM

Coronavirus death, covid death, cremation

Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has recommended that Rs 50,000 be given to the kin of those who died of COVID-19, the Centre informed the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

It said that ex-gratia assistance will also be given to the kin of those who died of the virus due to involvement in COVID-19 relief operations or activities associated with the preparedness for dealing with the pandemic.

The ex-gratia assistance will be given subject to the cause of death being certified as COVID-19 as per the guidelines issued by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and ICMR, the government said.

It added that the ex-gratia assistance will be provided by states from State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

On September 3, the top court had expressed displeasure over delay in framing of guidelines for issuance of death certificates to the families of those who died of COVID-19.

The apex court had in its June 30 verdict directed the NDMA to recommend within six weeks the guidelines for ex-gratia assistance on account of loss of life to the family members of persons who died due to COVID-19.

