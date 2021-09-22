STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Political parties need to stop welcoming gangsters to their fold: Allahabad High Court

Justice Shrivastava exhorted the political parties to rise to the occasion to counter the criminalisation of politics.

Published: 22nd September 2021 12:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2021 12:20 AM   |  A+A-

Gavel

For representation purposes

By PTI

ALLAHABAD: The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday expressed concern over political parties welcoming criminals to their fold and fielding them in elections and called for stopping this trend, saying that these criminals will one day become 'Bhasmasur' for the country.

A bench of Justice Pradeep Kumar Srivastava made this observation while rejecting bail pleas of suspended Station House Officer Vinay Kumar Tiwari and Sub-Inspector K K Sharma of Choubeypur police station.

The two were arrested for allegedly tipping gangster Vikas Dubey about an impending police raid at his house in Bikru village of Kanpur on July 2 last year.

Aware of the impending raid, Dubey's accomplices had ambushed the police team, killing eight of them, including a deputy SP-rank officer.

"There is a concerning trend that one or other political party welcomes gangsters and criminals involved in organised crime in the party and try to back and protect them, painting and spreading an imaginary image of Robin Hood," Justice Srivastava lamented.

Seeking an immediate halt of this trend, he added, "They are given tickets to contest elections and sometimes they win also. This trend needs to be stopped as soon as possible."

Justice Shrivastava refused to bail out the two police officials saying that it was evident that the accused applicants had prior information regarding the police raid and they 'evidently' revealed it to the gangster.

"All the political parties should sit together and are required to take a decision that gangsters and criminals will be discouraged in politics and no political party will give tickets to them in elections," Justice Shrivastava said.

He also exhorted the political parties to rise to the occasion to counter the criminalisation of politics.

"The political parties should rise to the occasion and must guide themselves keeping in view that there cannot be a concept of 'my criminal' and 'his criminal' or 'my man' and 'his man,' as a gangster is a gangster only," Justice Shrivastava said.

"One day these gangsters and criminals will become 'Bhasmasur' and will make such a serious dent to the country and its democratic set-up which cannot be repaired," the court said.

"There are policemen, maybe very few in numbers, who show their loyalty more to such gangsters than to their department for the reasons best known to them," the court observed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Allahabad High Court Allahabad HC
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
UK adds Covishield to approved list of vaccines after India's warning
Unacademy. (Photo | unacademy.com)
Unicorns Unacademy, Udaan, CRED top 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list
YZF-R15 Version 4
New Yamaha R15 at Rs 1.68 lakh; Aerox at Rs 1.29 lakh
Jayapalan sharing the joyous moment with his mother Lakshmi and son Vysakh at their residence at Maradu in Kochi on Monday  | A Sanesh
Meet Kerala autorickshaw driver who won Rs 12 crore bumper lottery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp