15-year-old girl gang-raped in Thane

It was not immediately known how many persons were involved in the crime.

Published: 23rd September 2021

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

THANE: A 15-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped in Dombivli area of Maharashtra's Thane district, a police official said on Thursday.

The Manpada police at Dombivli in Kalyan registered a case on Wednesday night against unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code Section 376 (rape) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

Police teams were searching for the culprits, the official said, without divulging any further details of the case.

