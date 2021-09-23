STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After recovery of man's body, Nagpur cops arrest wife for giving his murder contract

After the recovery of the body, police launched a probe and checked the CCTV footage, in which they spotted Choudhary and the boy.

By PTI

NAGPUR: A day after a man's decomposed body was found in Khapa area near Nagpur city, police have arrested his wife for allegedly giving a contract to kill him, an official said on Wednesday.

His two killers, including a teenage boy, have been taken into custody, he said.

The woman had allegedly hired the duo to eliminate her husband.

She had promised to pay Rs three lakh to the duo, who worked in the victim's car washing centre, along with a residential plot, police said.

The victim, Pradip Bagde (47), a resident of Ajni in Nagpur city, had gone missing on September 16 and his decomposed body was recovered on Tuesday.

The body was found dumped under a bridge near Khekra Nala after some stray dogs pulled it out.

Police arrested his wife Seema Bagde (40) and his killer Pawan Pandurang Choudhary (21), a resident of Thadipaoni, while the juvenile offender was detained, the police official said.

"As per the information, Pradip used fight with Seema over minor issues. Fed up with it, she decided to eliminate him. She roped in Choudhary and the juvenile to execute the murder and promised Rs three lakh to them along with a residential plot. She had paid Rs 50,000 to them," he added.

"On September 16, on the pretext of showing a residential plot, Choudhary and the juvenile took Bagde. After reaching Thadipaoni area, Choudhary got down from the car on the pretext of attending to a nature's call. When Bagde also got down, Choudhary stabbed him with a sharp weapon, while the juvenile attacked him with a rod," he added.

They later dumped the body in a large pipe beneath the bridge, the official said.

After the recovery of the body, police launched a probe and checked the CCTV footage, in which they spotted Choudhary and the boy.

Both of them confessed to their involvement in the crime and said that they acted as per the woman's instructions, he said.

An offence under IPC section 302 (murder) and others was registered against them at Khapa police station.

