Army soldier dies by suicide in Jammu and Kashmir

By PTI

SRINAGAR: An Army soldier killed himself in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Thursday.

Lokinder Singh of the Army's 6 Rashtriya Rifles allegedly shot himself with his service rifle at a camp in Keran sector near the Line of Control around 10.30 pm on Wednesday, the officials said.

Singh was rushed to the nearest military health facility where he was declared dead on arrival.

It was not immediately clear as to why the soldier took such an extreme step.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)