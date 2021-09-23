STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Army soldier dies by suicide in Jammu and Kashmir

Singh was rushed to the nearest military health facility where he was declared dead on arrival.

Published: 23rd September 2021 02:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2021 03:42 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes.

By PTI

SRINAGAR: An Army soldier killed himself in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Thursday.

Lokinder Singh of the Army's 6 Rashtriya Rifles allegedly shot himself with his service rifle at a camp in Keran sector near the Line of Control around 10.30 pm on Wednesday, the officials said.

Singh was rushed to the nearest military health facility where he was declared dead on arrival.

It was not immediately clear as to why the soldier took such an extreme step.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Soldier suicide
India Matters
Representational Image
Centre ropes in experts from IITs to develop Indian version of Wikipedia
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington. (Photo | AP)
US rules out adding India or Japan to security alliance with Australia and UK
Image used for representational purpose only
Fed up with breastfeeding, Chhattisgarh woman kills 2-year-old
Image for representation
All panchayats in Bihar's Purnia district now have libraries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp