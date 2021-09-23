STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bhowanipore bypolls: Mamata is nervous, says Hardeep Singh Puri in Bengal

Banerjee on Wednesday said that outsiders are coming for campaigning for the bypolls like daily passengers as they did before the state assembly polls.

Published: 23rd September 2021 02:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2021 02:01 PM   |  A+A-

Hardeep Singh Puri addresses a press conference on issues related to the civil aviation sector in New Delhi

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. (File | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By ANI

KOLKATA: Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is nervous ahead of Bhowanipore bypoll.

"Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is quite nervous. She said she cannot remain chief minister if people do not vote for her. Why is the bypoll is happening? It is because she lost in Nandigram against Suvendu Adhikari," Puri told ANI.

"She is asking about fuel prices. She must know that in the GST Council meeting the states including West Bengal decided to keep petrol-diesel away from the purview of GST. The centre only takes Rs 32 per litre. But the state government charges 40 per cent VAT. July onwards, the West Bengal government has raised the price of petrol by Rs 3.51 per litre. They want to generate revenue from it. She wants to become a national leader but she needs to first win the bypolls. Further, time will tell whether Congress or others accept her leadership," he added.

Asked about Banerjee's outsider remark, Puri said, "Priyanka ji is an outstanding candidate with excellent credentials. I have come here as a BJP Karyakarta. It is one country. You can go and contest from anywhere...campaign anywhere."

Banerjee on Wednesday said that outsiders are coming for campaigning for the bypolls like daily passengers as they did before the state assembly polls.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Priyanka Tibrewal in Bhabanipur against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee fr the upcoming bypoll.

The Bhabanipur assembly seat was vacated by the West Bengal Agriculture Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay in May, making way for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to contest from Bhabanipur seat.

Bypolls will be held in Bhabanipur on September 30 and results will be declared by October 3.  

