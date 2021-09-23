STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Big leader from BJP will join TMC in a few days, says Bengal Minister Firhad Hakim

The state has witnessed several switch overs to TMC from BJP since the April-May state poll in which it stormed back to power under Banerjee.

Published: 23rd September 2021 05:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2021 05:15 PM   |  A+A-

Firhad Hakim

West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Senior Trinamool Congress leader Firhad Hakim Thursday said a "big leader from BJP" is set to join TMC in a few days and claimed that the saffron party will disintegrate in the state.

Hakim, who is on the campaign trail for TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the September 30 Bhabanipur by-poll, said the party is not inducing BJP leaders indiscriminately into its fold.

Trinamool Congress is checking the antecedents, track record and image of each BJP leader who has made overtures to TMC leaders and is deciding on his/her appeal after due deliberation, Hakim, who is also a senior minister in Banerjee's cabinet, said.

"The process of returning has only started," was Hakim's cryptic reply when he was asked by reporters whether there would be more cross overs to TMC after the recent one by former union minister Babul Supriyo and BJP national vice-president Mukul Roy earlier.

"Wait for a few more days. A big time BJP leader is all set to join our party. BJP will disintegrate in West Bengal," he said but did not elaborate.

Reacting to Hakim's comments, BJP spokesman Shamik Bhattacharya said "TMC should think about ethics and ideology before trying to poach BJP leaders.

"Those not interested in power and position, but love BJP will not leave," he asserted.

Newly appointed BJP state president Sumit Majumder appealed to disgruntled party leaders to discuss their grievances with their seniors and assured that he will be ever attentive to address their issues.

"Don't take any decision which will weaken the fight for people's democratic rights in Bengal," he appealed.

Besides Babul Supriyo and Mukul Roy three BJP MLAs have also joined TMC.

