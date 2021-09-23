Bihar court orders molestation accused to wash, iron women's clothes for free

By PTI

MADHUBANI: A court in Bihar's Madhubani district has directed a man accused of molesting a woman to wash and iron the clothes of all female residents of his village, free of cost, by way of repentance.

The order was passed on Tuesday by Additional District Judge Avinash Kumar while granting bail to the accused.

He has been in jail since April this year and it was submitted by the defence counsel that he was young, aged only 20 years, and a washerman by profession who wanted to "serve the society".

The petitioner's counsel also submitted that the complainant was ready for reconciliation and an affidavit to the effect was appended.

The court, while granting bail to the accused, ordered that he shall wash and iron the clothes of all women residents of his village for the next six months.