BJP returning to communal politics ahead of polls with its development claims exposed, says Mayawati

The former chief minister said the latest Reserve Bank data, showing stagnant per capita income in UP and people remaining 'poor and backward'.

Published: 23rd September 2021 03:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2021 03:20 PM   |  A+A-

BSP supremo Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: BSP president Mayawati on Thursday alleged the BJP has returned to its narrow communal agenda ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections with its tall claims on development getting exposed.

"The BJP has returned to its narrow agenda before the upcoming UP assembly elections with its tall claims on development being proved to be hollow," Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Now the party has returned to playing with religious sentiments and Hindu-Muslim division, etc., but people will not be deceived again, which is clear from their mood," she said.

The former chief minister said the latest Reserve Bank data, showing stagnant per capita income in UP and people remaining "poor and backward", also proves that the BJP's claims of development are mere hot air.

She asked why the situation was such despite a "double engine government".

The BJP has claimed that its "double engine" -- the party-led governments at the Centre as well as in the state -- has ushered in development in the state.

