BR Ambedkar museum will act as beacon to perpetuate his legacy: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi

Charanjit Singh Channi assured fulsome support and cooperation to youngsters for carving out a new and vibrant Punjab.

Published: 23rd September 2021 09:24 PM

A statue of Dr BR Ambedkar.

A statue of Dr BR Ambedkar. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

KAPURTHALA: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday said the upcoming state-of-the-art BR Ambedkar museum will act as a beacon for perpetuating the glorious legacy of Baba Saheb amongst coming generations.

Addressing the gathering after laying the foundation stone of the museum and handing over job letters to youth in a state-level mega job fair here at IK Gujral Punjab Technical University, the CM said the state government will spend Rs 150 crore on this prestigious project which will be a humble but befitting tribute to the iconic leader.

He said this memorial will go a long way in perpetuating the life and philosophy of this great leader who played a great role in the welfare of the poorest of poor, according to an official statement.

Channi said this project will be a unique amalgamation of facts in the subjects pertaining to the life, work and philosophy of Ambedkar, a Dalit icon and one of the principal architects of the Indian Constitution.

On this occasion, Channi also performed 'bhangra' with a group of youths on a stage.

The CM further said this aesthetically designed museum will be spread over an area of 25 acres and will come up with an investment of about Rs 150 crore.

He said the museum will be divided into five zones with galleries showcasing life, philosophy, work, personal life and socio-economic impact of Baba Sahib's philosophy.

Paying rich tributes to Ambedkar, Channi described him as a great scholar, jurist, economist, social reformer and a statesman.

Complementing the newly employed youngsters, he said it is good for them that they have got these jobs but this shall not be their final destination and they have to strive hard for achieving more success in future.

He asked the youngsters to take inspiration from Baba Sahib for excelling in life.

Channi assured fulsome support and cooperation to youngsters for carving out a new and vibrant Punjab.

He said his only aim is to make Punjab a prosperous and progressive state for which he will make strenuous efforts.

Soliciting support of youth for making Punjab a corruption free state, Channi said the state government will adopt zero tolerance policy towards corruption for which youth needs to play a proactive role.

He said education is the only key to uplift the living standard of weaker and underprivileged sections due to which the government is laying major thrust on strengthening education infrastructure in the state.

He said the state government will soon set up Dr BR Ambedkar Institute of Management in collaboration with IIM, Amritsar at Kapurthala.

Likewise, he said, the School of Ambedkar Thoughts and Baba Sahib Ambedkar centre for Research in Inequality and Research will also be set up in Doaba region.

