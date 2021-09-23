Dhanbad Judge Uttam Anand was hit intentionally by auto-rickshaw: CBI to Jharkhand HC

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Expressing disappointment over the progress report filed in the alleged murder of Additional District and Session Judge Uttam Anand, the Jharkhand High Court on Thursday asked CBI Joint Director to expedite the investigations as the delay in resolving the case has been slackening the morale of the Judicial Officers.

During the last hearing, the division bench of Chief Justice Dr. Ravi Ranjan and Justice SN Prasad had directed CBI Zonal Director to be present during the hearing on September 23. Meanwhile, the CBI for the first time, informed the Court that the sequence of incidents, CCTV footage, and evidences collected from the place of occurrence, has made it clear that Judge Uttam Anand was intentionally hit by the auto-rickshaw.

Though they have not succeeded in getting any lead in this regard so far, but all the suspects are being interrogated thoroughly on the basis of CCTV footage, it said.

The CBI also admitted that out of the two arrested persons, one is a professional mobile thief, who has been misguiding the investigating agency by narrating a new story every time he is interrogated. But, the CBI is interrogating him strictly and is likely to get into the details of the case very soon.

The CBI also informed the Court that 20 officials have been roped in to get into the details of the case. Notably, a CCTV footage showing an auto-rickshaw intentionally hitting the Judge from behind on a deserted road has raised doubts over his death while he was on his morning walk schedule on July 28.

The incident took place near Golf Ground less than 500 meter from his house at Judge Colony of Hirapur, when he was out for his daily morning walk during which, an unidentified four-wheeler hit him. Hours after the CCTV footage surfaced indicating that the incident was ‘intentional’ rather than an ‘accident’; the Jharkhand High Court took suo-moto cognizance into the matter calling the incident a direct attack on judiciary.

Before that, CBI Joint Director appeared before the Court virtually and informed about the progress in the investigation but the Court was not convinced with that.

“Expressing displeasure over the status report submitted by CBI in Dhanbad hit and run case, the Court observed that the delay in resolving the case has slackened the morale of Judicial Officers and if the matter was not resolved soon, it would not be good for the judicial system,” said Jharkhand High Court Advocate Association Treasurer, Dheeraj Kumar.

The Court also reiterated that this is the first ever incident where a judicial officer has been killed in broad daylight, he added. During the last hearing, the Jharkhand High Court had observed that the CBI has been filing the stereotype reports, which has nothing new in it. It had also said that the investigation has not reached beyond the arresting of two persons in the case, which is really unfortunate and directed the CBI Zonal Director to be present virtually during the hearing next time.