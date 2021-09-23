STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Doing good work': BJP MLA Manda Mhatre lauds Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

The legislator also told reporters that whenever anyone, including the opposition, approaches Thackeray for any work, he gives a patient hearing and useful advice.

Manda Mhatre

BJP MLA Manda Mhatre. (Photo | Twitter @mandamhatre)

By PTI

THANE: Maharashtra BJP MLA Manda Mhatre has praised Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, saying he is "doing good work" in the state.

The legislator from the opposition party in the state also told reporters in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday that whenever anyone, including from the opposition, approaches Thackeray for any work, he gives a patient hearing and useful advice.

"The chief minister is doing good work," Mhatre said while mentioning that Thackeray had given approval for a super-speciality hospital in Navi Mumbai, which would be of great help for citizens.

"When the chief minister is supportive of our projects and gives it a push, why not say he is doing good work," said the MLA from Belapur in Navi Mumbai.

When pointed out that the CM was facing criticism from her party, the MLA said, "A chief minister is for the entire state. As a leader of the state he has to take important decisions. If we say that he has been doing good work, what is wrong in it."

Notably, Mhatre is among the 12 women BJP MLAs from Maharashtra who wrote to Thackeray on Wednesday, expressing concerns over rising crimes against women in the state.

