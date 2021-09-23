STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Drugs worth Rs 150 crore seized over last one year in Maharashtra: NCB

Around 114 cases were registered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 in the last one year. 

Published: 23rd September 2021 01:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2021 01:58 PM   |  A+A-

Drugs, Narcotics, Arrest

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday said that the team has seized drugs worth Rs 150 crores and arrested more than 300 peddlers over the last one year.

Speaking to ANI, Sameer Wankhede, Mumbai NCB zonal director said, "In the last one year, we have seized drugs worth Rs 150 crores and arrested more than 300 peddlers including 34 Nigerian nationals. The team has taken strict action against all the drug peddlers."

"Many types of drugs including 30 kg of charas, 12 kg of heroin, 2 kg of cocaine, 350 kg of ganja, 25 kg of mephedrone were confiscated in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and other areas of Maharashtra," he added.

Further, he informed that around 114 cases were registered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 in the last one year. 

TAGS
Narcotics Control Bureau NCB drug seizure in Maharashtra
