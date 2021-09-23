STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Former Farakka MLA Mainul Haque joins TMC, two days after quitting Congress

Samserganj, where elections were earlier countermanded following the death of Congress candidate Rezaul Haque, is scheduled to go to polls on September 30.

Published: 23rd September 2021 11:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2021 11:06 PM   |  A+A-

TMC Flag

TMC flag (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Former Farakka MLA Mainul Haque, who recently quit the Congress, joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday at a public meeting in poll-bound Samserganj constituency of West Bengal's Murshidabad district.

Haque, who sent his resignation letter to interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday, joined the state's ruling party in the presence of its national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

Samserganj, where elections were earlier countermanded following the death of Congress candidate Rezaul Haque, is scheduled to go to polls on September 30.

"I want to fight the communal BJP in the state in a more apt manner and meet the aspirations of people I once represented. This would not have been possible if I continued as a Congress member," Haque explained.

He insisted that his move was not prompted by any desire to get a plum post in his new party "as I have nothing more to gain at this stage of my political career. I had been an MLA for 25 years," Haque, who was defeated in the March-April assembly polls, said.

"I will work under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee till my last breath," he claimed.

TMC MP from Murshidabad, Abu Taher Khan, said Haque will further strengthen the organisation.

"Haque is a veteran politician. He will add more might to our party in the district," he said.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the state Congress president, stated that he would not want to say much about the switchover.

"If someone wants to leave, how can I stop that person?" Chowdhury added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mainul Haque TMC Congress
India Matters
Representational Image
Centre ropes in experts from IITs to develop Indian version of Wikipedia
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington. (Photo | AP)
US rules out adding India or Japan to security alliance with Australia and UK
Image used for representational purpose only
Fed up with breastfeeding, Chhattisgarh woman kills 2-year-old
Image for representation
All panchayats in Bihar's Purnia district now have libraries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp