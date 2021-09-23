STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man arrested for spreading communal messages through WhatsApp ahead of Bhowanipore bypoll

The arrest was made by the Kolkata Police's Cyber Crime Cell on a complaint lodged by a resident of Kalighat, the area where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lives, police said.

Published: 23rd September 2021 01:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2021 01:07 PM

By PTI

KOLKATA: A person was arrested from West Bengal's Birbhum district for allegedly spreading communally sensitive messages and obscene materials through WhatsApp groups, police said on Thursday.

The arrest was made by the Kolkata Police's Cyber Crime Cell on a complaint lodged by a resident of Kalighat, the area where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lives, they said.

"In the wake of the Bhabanipur bypoll, a number of WhatsApp groups was created. The admin of the groups, who was arrested, along with others used them to post communal messages.

They also posted some obscene materials containing sexually explicit acts," a police officer said.

The accused is a resident of Charkal village in Nanoor and he was arrested on Wednesday night, police said.

A case was registered against him, they said.

