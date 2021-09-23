STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Over 80.67 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to states, UTs so far: Centre

The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21, 2021, to ramp up the speed of vaccination in the country.

Published: 23rd September 2021 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2021 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

Covid Vaccine, Coronavirus

Representational Image (File Photo | AFP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: More than 80.67 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories, out of which, over 4.29 crore balance and unutilised doses are still available with them, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

As per a statement released by the ministry, the Centre has provided 80,67,26,335 vaccine doses to all the states and union territories so far (free of cost channel) through the direct state procurement category and 64 lakh doses are in the pipeline.

Further, the statement read, "Around 4,29,03,090 balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered."

"In the new phase of the universalisation of the Covid-19 vaccination drive, the Central government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to states and union territories," it added.

The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21, 2021, to ramp up the speed of vaccination in the country.

Meanwhile, 83.39 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the country under a nationwide vaccination drive, out of which, over 71.38 lakh doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India covid cases COVID 19
India Matters
Representational Image
Centre ropes in experts from IITs to develop Indian version of Wikipedia
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington. (Photo | AP)
US rules out adding India or Japan to security alliance with Australia and UK
Image used for representational purpose only
Fed up with breastfeeding, Chhattisgarh woman kills 2-year-old
Image for representation
All panchayats in Bihar's Purnia district now have libraries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp