STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajasthan government to ensure free bus travel for REET exam candidates on Sunday

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot chaired a high-level meeting on Thursday regarding the official preparations for holding the examination.

Published: 23rd September 2021 08:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2021 08:09 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan government will be providing free travel facility to all the candidates appearing for the Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (REET) scheduled on Sunday.

It has also warned that if any government employee is found indulging in paper leak or copying, they will be dismissed from service.

More than 16 lakh candidates are set to appear in the examination to be held at around 4,000 centres in the state.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot chaired a high-level meeting on Thursday regarding the official preparations for holding the examination.

In the meeting, Gehlot said free travel facility would be provided to all the candidates appearing in REET 2021.

He said that if any government officer/employee is found to be involved in cases like paper leak, dummy candidates taking the exam and copying in recruitment examinations, they should be dismissed from service.

Also, if the involvement of any private school personnel or person associated with the school is found, then the recognition of that school should be terminated permanently, Gehlot said.

The Chief Minister said the hard work of candidates gets washed away whenever a paper gets leaked or copying takes place in competitive examinations.

He said there should not be any negligence in any examination centre and told officials to install CCTV cameras at all such centres.

The Chief Minister appealed for cooperation from the general public to help the candidates.

Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said all the state roadway buses will be available for free travel for the candidates.

Along with this, public transport and other private buses are also being arranged.

He said that necessary guidelines have been issued to the transport officers in this regard.

Minister of State for Education Govind Singh Dotasra said all preparations have been made by the department to conduct the exam in a transparent manner.

He suggested that to prevent paper leaks and copying, there should be a complete ban on carrying mobile phones inside the examination centre.

Special vigil should be kept on the "gangs" and coaching centres involved in paper leaks and copying.

He said that at the time of entering the examination centre, a new face mask should be made available so that the incidents of copying could be prevented as some candidates conceal Bluetooth devices in their mask.

Meanwhile, the Railways has given consent to run 11 special trains for the candidates while requests have been made for more such trains on the day.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajasthan Rajasthan Government REET REET Exam Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test
India Matters
Representational Image
Centre ropes in experts from IITs to develop Indian version of Wikipedia
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington. (Photo | AP)
US rules out adding India or Japan to security alliance with Australia and UK
Image used for representational purpose only
Fed up with breastfeeding, Chhattisgarh woman kills 2-year-old
Image for representation
All panchayats in Bihar's Purnia district now have libraries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp