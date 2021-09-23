STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Samyukt Kisan Morcha urges people to join 'Bharat Bandh' on September 27

All emergency establishments and essential services, including hospitals, medical stores, relief and rescue work and people attending to personal emergencies will be exempted.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Thursday appealed to the people of the country to join the 'Bharat Bandh' on September 27 against the Centre's three contentious farm laws.

SKM, the umbrella body of over 40 farm unions spearheading the farmers' agitation, also asked political parties to "stand with farmers in their "quest to defend principles of democracy and federalism".

"As this historic struggle completes ten months, Samyukta Kisan Morcha has called Monday (September 27) to be observed as 'Bharat Bandh' against the anti-farmer Modi government.

"SKM appeals to every Indian to join this nationwide movement and make the 'Bharat Bandh' a resounding success. In particular, we appeal to all organisations of workers, traders, transporters, businessmen, students, youth and women and all social movements to extend solidarity with the farmers that day," the statement said.

The SKM also urged all political parties and state governments to lend their support to this 'Bharat Bandh' and stand with the farmers in their "quest to defend principles of democracy and federalism".

However, it said as has been their policy, "representatives of political parties shall not share the SKM stage".

The bandh will be held from six in the morning to four in the evening during which all government and private offices, educational and other institutions, shops, industries and commercial establishments as well as public events and functions will be closed throughout the country.

All emergency establishments and essential services, including hospitals, medical stores, relief and rescue work and people attending to personal emergencies will be exempted.

"Needless to emphasise, the bandh will be enforced in a voluntary and peaceful manner," SKM said.

