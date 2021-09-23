STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TS Singh Deo's supporters protest over case against Chhattisgarh Congress Secretary

Congress MLA Shailesh Pandey called the police action "unfortunate" while adding that Pankaj Singh was implicated for his closeness to Deo.

Published: 23rd September 2021 02:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2021 02:21 PM   |  A+A-

By ANI

BILASPUR: The supporters of Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo staged a demonstration outside Kotwali Police Station in Bilaspur on Tuesday to protest the lodging of an FIR against State Congress Secretary Pankaj Singh for allegedly manhandling a medical worker.

"On September 19, we got a complaint from a worker of government-run Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS). We have booked (Pankaj Singh) based on the retrieved CCTV footage from the hospital. The investigation is underway," said Deepak Jha, superintendent of police (SP), Bilaspur on Wednesday.

"It's (FIR) an act of revenge," Pankaj Singh said

Congress MLA Shailesh Pandey called the police action "unfortunate" while adding that the leader was implicated for his closeness to Deo.

"Police action is unfortunate. The action has been taken because we're supporters of TS Deo," said Pandey.

