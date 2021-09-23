STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Woman raped, pushed to death from 10th floor in Kanpur; one held

Accused Prateek Vaish (40), a dairy operator, initially tried to mislead police but later confessed to his crime, an official said.

Published: 23rd September 2021 04:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2021 04:07 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes.

By PTI

KANPUR: A 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped and pushed to death from the 10th floor of a building by her employer, police said here on Thursday.

Accused Prateek Vaish (40), a dairy operator, initially tried to mislead police but later confessed to his crime, an official said.

The accused took the victim, who worked as his secretary, to his flat in Kalyanpur on Tuesday on the pretext of some official work.

He tried to persuade her to have a physical relationship by offering money but when she refused, he raped her, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) BBGTS Murthy said.

After she was raped, the woman threatened to report the matter to police, following which the accused pushed her from the balcony of his 10h floor flat, resulting in her death, he said.

The DCP said Prateek was arrested on Wednesday and produced before the chief metropolitan magistrate.

He was sent to judicial custody by the court, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kanpur rape UttarPradesh
India Matters
Representational Image
Centre ropes in experts from IITs to develop Indian version of Wikipedia
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington. (Photo | AP)
US rules out adding India or Japan to security alliance with Australia and UK
Image used for representational purpose only
Fed up with breastfeeding, Chhattisgarh woman kills 2-year-old
Image for representation
All panchayats in Bihar's Purnia district now have libraries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp