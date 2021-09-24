STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bomb scare case: Sachin Waze seeks court nod for 'house custody' for post-surgery recovery

The court directed the NIA, probing the case, to file a reply to Sachin Waze's plea and adjourned the matter for hearing on September 27.

Dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Former police officer Sachin Waze, an accused in the Antilia bomb scare-Mansukh Hiran murder case, on Friday moved an application before a special court here seeking permission for placing him under 'house custody' for recovery post an open heart surgery.

The court directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA), probing the case, to file a reply to Waze's plea and adjourned the matter for hearing on September 27.

The 49-year-old dismissed Mumbai cop, who was arrested in March, recently underwent the heart surgery at a private hospital in the metropolis.

In the application filed through his lawyer, Waze sought permission from the court for 'house custody' during the recovery period.

Waze, along with nine other accused in the case, is currently in judicial custody.

The case relates to recovery of an explosives-laden vehicle near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's south Mumbai residence, Antilia, on February 25.

Mansukh Hiran, a Thane-based businessman, had claimed to be the owner of the vehicle.

Hiran, who had said his vehicle had been stolen a week earlier, was found dead in a creek in Thane on March 5.

The Maharashtra ATS was probing the case before it was handed over to the NIA.

