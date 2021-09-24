STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Centre disempowering people of Kashmir, says PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti

Mehbooba Mufti was reacting to the recent termination of six government employees on charges of alleged anti-national activities.

Published: 24th September 2021 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2021 04:15 PM   |  A+A-

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti (File | EPS)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said the Centre was 'disempowering' the people of Jammu and Kashmir and suspecting them for having alleged links with militants is the new excuse used to 'dispossess and humiliate' Kashmiris.

She was reacting to the recent termination of six government employees on charges of alleged anti-national activities.

"No end to GOIs farmaans for disempowering people of J&K. Contrary to GOIs tall claims of getting investment to create employment they are deliberately laying off gov(ernment) employees despite knowing that people in J&K rely on government jobs for their livelihood," Mehbooba wrote on Twitter.

She said "hounding" Kashmiris endlessly deflates the Centre's "fake narrative that all is well in J-K".

"Links to militants is the new excuse used to dispossess & humiliate Kashmiris," she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mehbooba Mufti PDP president Jammu and Kashmir
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rejig on the cards; Pilot meets Rahul, Priyanka
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

Indian tennis players affected by Covid, some on verge of making career switch
 

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan (Photo | PTI)
Kids less severely impacted by Covid: WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan
Minnu PM (Photo @TheKeralaPolice)
Kerala woman who got police clerk job after father’s death bags 150th rank in UPSC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp