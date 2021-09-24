COVID curfew imposed in parts of Srinagar for 10 days

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Authorities in Srinagar on Friday imposed a curfew in parts of the city for 10 days in view of a steep rise in the number of Covid positive cases over the last few weeks.

The order to impose the curfew was issued by Srinagar District Magistrate Mohammad Aijaz Assad.

"There has been a steep rise in Covid positive cases in Srinagar in the last 24 days which need interventional and effective measures," the order read.

The identified hotspots have been declared as micro-containment zones vide various orders in order to check the spread of the disease, it said.

"Whereas, certain measures, u/s 144 CrPC were in place for containment of spread of Coronavirus, largely aimed at prohibition on public gathering and movement of public transport, it has observed that around 70 per cent of the daily positive cases during these days have been detected from few particular areas," Assad said in the order.

He said as measures have not led to a significant decline in the number of cases, more stringent steps are needed to ensure that the infection does not spread exponentially.

"Strict containment measures are also required in order to ensure safety of the general public and to prevent transmission of Covid to other parts of Srinagar," he said.

Assad said the situation has been reviewed and after obtaining feedback from the stakeholder agencies, it has been felt expedient to put in place reasonable restrictions to minimise the chances of public gatherings and contain the spread of Covid infection.

"...I hereby order that there shall be strict Corona curfew in the areas of Zadibal (SMC Ward No's: 55-Hawal, 56-Alamgari Bazar, & 63-Kathi Darwaz) and Lal Bazar (SMC Ward No's: 59-Lalbazar, 60-Botshah Mohalla, 61-Umer Colony) for a period of 10 days starting from today," the order read.

The district magistrate said all essential services shall be allowed to continue, both in the public and private sector.

Standalone grocery/ vegetable/ meat/ milk shops may also remain open and functional to ensure provisioning of essential supplies from 7 am to 11 am only, he said.

The order said there will be no hindrance to the smooth movement of goods and essential supplies, and there shall be no restriction on the movement of government officials for attending office/ duties, on production of I-cards/ official orders.

All development/ construction work shall be allowed to continue without any hindrance, and the vaccination drive shall not be halted.

Localised mobile teams shall be constituted to provide vaccination in colonies, residential areas and containment zones.

However, there shall be a 24-hour complete 'Corona' curfew with no movement of people except for permissible activities only, the order read.

All educational institutions shall remain closed, all shopping complexes, bazaars, saloons, cinema halls, restaurants, sport complexes, gyms, spas, swimming pools, parks, zoos, etc. shall remain closed, it said.

No social gatherings whether indoors or outdoors shall be allowed and the permitted ceiling for marriage shall be restricted to 20 people only.

The gathering at funerals shall be limited to 10 people only.

The district magistrate also ordered barricading of the restricted areas and intensive door-to-door RAT/RT PCR testing in the mentioned wards.

He directed the Srinagar senior superintendent of police to ensure strict implementation of the order.