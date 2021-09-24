STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Dombivli gang-rape case: Two more arrested from Navi Mumbai; 28 nabbed so far

The girl was allegedly gang-raped multiple times over a period of eight months in Thane district.

Published: 24th September 2021 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2021 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Thane police has arrested two more persons from Navi Mumbai in connection with the alleged gang-rape of a 15-year-old girl, an official said on Friday.

With this, the number of arrested persons has gone up to 26, while two minors have already been detained.

The girl was allegedly gang-raped multiple times over a period of eight months in Thane district.

The alleged incidents took place at different locations, including Dombivli, Badlapur, Murbad and Rabale, between January 29 and September 22 this year.

The victim has named 33 accused, police have said.

"Police have arrested two more persons in this case. Both of them were nabbed from Navi Mumbai on Thursday night, with one of them being caught from Rabale node. So far, 26 persons have been arrested and two minors detained. Search is on for the remaining accused," the official said.

The prime accused in the case has already been arrested, he said.

Based on the girl's complaint, the Manpada police in Dombivli have registered a case against 33 persons under IPC sections 376 (rape), 376 (n) (repeated rape), 376 (d) (gang-rape), 376 (3) (rape on a woman under sixteen years of age) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mumbai gang rape
India Matters
For representational purposes
No mass gatherings in districts with over 5% Covid positivity rate: Centre
Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)
10-year-old moves HC against Karnataka’s language policy
Ashraf Ali and Sultana Khatoon (Left), Vikas Uniyal and Sushma Uniyal (Right)
Hindu, Muslim women donate kidneys to save life of each other's spouse
Teresa and Augnes recite the national anthems of countries at St John’s Cathedral in Brisbane | Express
Kerala sisters from Australia recite national anthems of 193 countries, win hearts, world record

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp