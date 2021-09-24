STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Govt seals mega deal with Airbus for purchase of 56 C-295 military transport aircraft

Out of 56 aircraft, 40 will be manufactured in India by TATA Consortium. All the deliveries will be completed within 10 years of signing the contract.

Published: 24th September 2021

The induction of C-295MW will be a significant step towards modernization of the transport fleet of the Indian Air Force (Photo | MoD)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: the Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Friday signed a contract with Airbus Defence and Space, Spain, for the acquisition of 56 transport aircraft for the Indian Air Force (IAF) to replace the aging fleet of Avro transport aircraft.

These contracts were signed following the approval accorded by the Cabinet Committee on Security earlier this month.

The MoD, in its statement, said, “The induction of C-295MW will be a significant step towards modernization of the transport fleet of the Indian Air Force (IAF). It is a transport aircraft of 5-10 tonne capacity with contemporary technology.”

The aircraft is suitable for multipurpose use. As per the MoD, “The aircraft is capable of operating from semi-prepared strips and has a rear ramp door for quick reaction and para dropping of troops and cargo. The aircraft will give a major boost to the tactical airlift capability of IAF, especially in the Northern and North-Eastern sector and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.”

This contract is seen as a step to provide a major boost to the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’ of the government that offers a unique opportunity for the Indian private sector to enter into the technology-intensive and highly competitive aviation industry.

“Out of 56 aircraft, 40 will be manufactured in India by TATA Consortium. All the deliveries will be completed within 10 years of the signing of the contract. All 56 aircraft will be installed with indigenous Electronic Warfare Suite.” MoD added.

One of the important points is the export possibility of the aircraft manufactured in India. “After completion of the delivery, the subsequent aircraft manufactured in India can be exported to countries cleared by the Government of India,” MoD said.

The project will give a boost to the aerospace ecosystem in India wherein several MSMEs spread over the country will be involved in the manufacturing of parts of the aircraft. The program will also involve the development of specialized infrastructure in the form of hangars, buildings, aprons, and taxiways.

The MoD has also signed an Offset Contract with Airbus Defence and Space through which Airbus will discharge its offset obligations through direct purchase of eligible products and services from Indian Offset Partners. Under the contract, the equipment manufacturer is required to invest a minimum 30% of the contract value in India.

