Left parties urge people to support 'Bharat Bandh' called by SKM on September 27

NEW DELHI: The Left parties on Friday appealed to the people to support the 'Bharat Bandh' called by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha on September 27 to protest the Centre's three agri laws.

The SKM is the umbrella body of over 40 farm unions spearheading the farmers' agitation.

In a joint statement, the CPI, CPI(M), All India Forward Bloc, Revolutionary Socialist Party and the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) said the "historic" farmers' struggle demanding the repeal of the agri-laws and a legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price is in its 10th month, and urged people to come out in support of their cause.

The parties accused the government of being "obdurate" and said the Centre is "refusing to engage with struggling kisans through talks."

"The Left parties while condemning this obstinacy of the Modi government demand that these agri-laws be repealed immediately, guaranteed MSP be implemented, the National Monetisation Pipeline be scrapped and Labour Codes repealed.

"The Left parties call upon all their units to actively work for the success of Bharat Bandh. The Left Parties appeal to the people to support this Bharat Bandh," the statement said.