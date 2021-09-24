STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra Sadan 'scam': No evidence against Bhujbals, says court

The ACB had alleged that the contractor 'earned 80% profit' in the construction against the government norm which allowed only 20% margin.

Published: 24th September 2021 10:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2021 10:39 PM   |  A+A-

Gavel, Court Hammer

For representational purposes

By PTI

MUMBAI: There was no "substantial material" to suggest that Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal and his kin got any kind of "illegal gratification" in the contract for the a new Maharashtra Sadan in Delhi, a special court has said in its ruling.

The special court for Anti-Corruption Bureau cases here discharged the senior NCP leader and seven others in a case related to alleged corruption in the construction of Maharashtra Sadan earlier this month.

Besides Chhagan Bhujbal (73), the court discharged his son Pankaj, nephew Sameer and five others.

The detailed order became available on Friday.

The ACB, which probed the case, had alleged that Bhujbal and his family members received kickbacks from the construction firm K S Chamankar Enterprises which got the contract to build the new guest house of the state government in the national capital.

Chamankar Enterprises transferred money to Niche Infrastructure and other companies in which Pankaj and Sameer Bhujbal were directors, the ACB had alleged.

Special Judge H S Sathbhai held that evidence indicated that no illegality was committed in awarding the contract to Chamankar Enterprises and no illegal gratification/ kickback/quid pro quo was given by the developer to Chhagan Bhujbal.

The contract had been given by the state government in 2005-2006 when the NCP leader was PWD minister.

"The material on record is not satisfactory and substantial to even suggest that Chhagan Bhujbal got any illegal gratification in any kind directly or indirectly," the court added.

The ACB had alleged that the contractor "earned 80 per cent profit" in the construction against the government norm which allowed only 20 per cent margin.

The Bhujbals got Rs 13.5 crore in kickbacks from the firm which earned a profit of about Rs 190 crore, the state agency had alleged.

But the court said there was no evidence to show that an amount of Rs 13.5 crore was transferred by Chamankar Enterprises to any other firm for passing it on to the Bhujbals.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra Sadan Scam Maharashtra Sadan Chhagan Bhujbal
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rejig on the cards; Pilot meets Rahul, Priyanka
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

Indian tennis players affected by Covid, some on verge of making career switch
 

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan (Photo | PTI)
Kids less severely impacted by Covid: WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan
Minnu PM (Photo @TheKeralaPolice)
Kerala woman who got police clerk job after father’s death bags 150th rank in UPSC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp