STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Please focus on our concern while meeting Modi': In tweet to Biden, Tikait seeks help on farm laws

Tikait’s tweet tagging @POTUS, the US president’s Twitter handle, has set off a storm in the political circles as it has come hours ahead of meeting between PM Modi and President Biden.

Published: 24th September 2021 06:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2021 06:22 PM   |  A+A-

Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait.

Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait. (File Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In order to re-draw the government’s attention to the three contentious farm laws, Bharatiya Kisan Union’s (BKU) national spokesman Rakesh Tikait, took to Twitter on Friday to seek the intervention of US President Joe Biden to get the laws scrapped.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a 5-day visit to the United States currently. Tikait’s tweet tagging @POTUS, the US president’s Twitter handle, has set off a storm in the political circles as it has come hours ahead of meeting between the two leaders.

“Dear @POTUS, we the Indian farmers are protesting against 3 farm laws brought by PM Modi’s govt. 700 farmers have died in the last 11 months protesting. These black laws should be repealed to save us. Please focus on our concern while meeting PM Modi,” Tikait, the farmers’ leader spearheading the farmers' protest against the three farm laws, tweeted.

ALSO READ | Rakesh Tikait urges Indians in US to protest against Farm laws during PM Modi's Sept 25 event

The tweet, which had the #“Biden_SpeakUp4Farmers”, began trending in India. Friday’s meeting would be the first in-person meeting of the leaders of the Quad grouping of countries whose members are the United States, Japan, Australia, and India.

Thousands of farmers are camping at various Delhi borders points against three laws enacted in September 2020 to liberalize domestic agricultural trade.

Getting global support is the key agenda of the protesting farmers. They believe that global support for a movement of this magnitude rests on mobilizing support at all levels.

Early in the movement, farm leader Darshan Pal had made a video appeal to the UN. Farm leaders say they command a lot of support among the Indian diaspora.

However, in February, the US had urged the Modi government to resolve its differences with the farmers vis-a-vis three farm laws. The US state department had issued a statement during the internet shutout at the protest sites.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rakesh Tikait farmers' protest farm laws Modi US visit Modi-Biden talks Bharatiya Kisan Union
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rejig on the cards; Pilot meets Rahul, Priyanka
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

Indian tennis players affected by Covid, some on verge of making career switch
 

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan (Photo | PTI)
Kids less severely impacted by Covid: WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan
Minnu PM (Photo @TheKeralaPolice)
Kerala woman who got police clerk job after father’s death bags 150th rank in UPSC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp