PM Modi, Kamala Harris exchange views on global, regional developments: MEA

Prime Minister Modi and Harris held delegation-level talks at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, near the premises of the White House here on Thursday.

Published: 24th September 2021 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2021 04:49 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi is greeted by members of Indian diaspora in Washington

PM Narendra Modi is greeted by members of Indian diaspora in Washington. (Photo| Twitter/ @narendramodi)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday (local time) exchanged views on recent global and regional developments.

Taking to Twitter, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the two leaders discussed India-US vibrant bilateral partnership, covering emerging and critical technologies, healthcare, education and people-to-people linkages.

"Strong commitment to further deepen bilateral relations! PM @narendramodi & @VPKamala Harris exchanged views on recent global and regional developments. Discussed our vibrant bilateral partnership, covering emerging & critical technologies, healthcare, education & P2P linkages," Bagchi tweeted.

Prime Minister Modi and Harris held delegation-level talks at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, near the premises of the White House here on Thursday.

PM Modi was accompanied by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Indian Ambassador to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Rudra Gaurav Shresth, Joint Secretary to the Prime Minister and Vivek Kumar, Private Secretary to the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister's Office shared a glimpse from the high-level meeting.

Harris-led US delegation includes Nancy McEldowney, Assistant to the President and National Security Advisor to the Vice President, Tina Flournoy, Assistant to the President and Chief of Staff to the Vice President, Philip Gordon, Special Assistant to the President and Deputy National Security Advisor to the Vice President, Sumona Guha, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for South Asia, National Security Council, Don Lu, Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs and David Richelsoph, Special Advisor to the Vice President for South Asia.

This was PM Modi's first in-person meeting with Harris after she made history by becoming the first Indian-origin person to become the Vice President of America.

At the start of his meeting with Harris, PM Modi highlighted that India and America are "natural partners" and said India and the US have similar values, geopolitical interests, and our coordination and cooperation is also increasing.

"The vibrant and strong people-to-people connections between India and the US is a bridge between our two countries, their contributions are praiseworthy," he added.

