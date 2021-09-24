STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Remove slogan, PM's picture from footer of top court's official e-mails: Supreme Court to NIC

The NIC, which was directed to drop that image from the footer of the e-mails originating from the Supreme Court, has replaced them with the picture of the top court.

Published: 24th September 2021 11:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2021 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has put to rest the alleged controversy over the 'Sabka Sath, Saath, Sabka Vikas' slogan along with the prime minister's picture being carried as a footer on apex court's official e-mails by asking the NIC to remove and replace them with the image of the top court.

Sources in the apex court told PTI that the slogan and the picture were put inadvertently by National Informatics Centre (NIC) which provides the e-mail services to the top court.

A controversy, out of an inadvertent error, has been sought to be created by some, they said.

"Late last evening it was brought to the notice of the Registry of the Supreme Court of India that the official e-mails of the Supreme Court of India were carrying an image as footer which has no connection whatsoever with the functioning of the Judiciary," an official source said.

The NIC, which was directed to drop that image from the footer of the e-mails originating from the Supreme Court, has replaced them with the picture of the top court, they said.

An official also shared the screenshot of the e-mail from @sci.nic.in carrying the image of the court instead of the slogan and the picture of the prime minister.

Supreme Court NIC National Informatics Centre
