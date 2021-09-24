STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ruckus in Tripura Assembly over law and order situation, Opposition walks out

Soon after Ratan Chakraborty was elected as the speaker unopposed, Sudhan Das wanted to raise an adjournment motion on the worsening law and order situation in the state.

Published: 24th September 2021 08:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2021 08:10 PM   |  A+A-

Tripura Assembly Speaker Ratan Chakraborty

Tripura Assembly Speaker Ratan Chakraborty (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

AGARTALA: The opposition members staged a walkout in the Tripura Assembly on Friday after newly-elected Speaker Ratan Chakraborty rejected an adjournment motion moved by CPI(M) MLA Sudhan Das on the law and order situation in the state.

Soon after Chakraborty was elected as the speaker unopposed, Das wanted to raise an adjournment motion on the "worsening" law and order situation in the state.

Rejecting the motion, the speaker said, "Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb will make a statement on the overall law and order situation in the state after routine question hour. You can raise the issue after completion of the question hour."

The CPI(M) MLAs, led by leader of opposition Manik Sarkar, rushed to the Well of the House, raising slogans, demanding immediate discussion on the issue amid a "series of attacks" on the opposition leaders in the state.

As the speaker stuck to his ruling, the opposition MLAs walked out of the House, claiming that they were not allowed to discuss an important issue.

Later, speaking to the press, Sarkar declared that the opposition MLAs would not join the remaining days of the session, which will end on Monday, in protest against the speaker's "adamant" behaviour.

Sarkar alleged that total lawlessness was prevailing in the state with opposition leaders being attacked by the "BJP-backed goons".

"In my view, the state's law and order situation appeared to be an important issue to be discussed in the assembly. Our member has rightly raised the issue but he was not allowed. There is no point in sitting in the House if we are not allowed to discuss important issues. That's why we will boycott the entire session," he said.

Speaking in the House, the chief minister rubbished the opposition's charge.

"The state has recorded as many as 16,719 cases during the past three years as reported by the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB). The number of cases has reduced to 4,653 in the year 2020, while it was 6,078 in the year 2019. In the year 2018, the state recorded only 5,988 cases," Deb said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tripura Tripura Assembly
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rejig on the cards; Pilot meets Rahul, Priyanka
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

Indian tennis players affected by Covid, some on verge of making career switch
 

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan (Photo | PTI)
Kids less severely impacted by Covid: WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan
Minnu PM (Photo @TheKeralaPolice)
Kerala woman who got police clerk job after father’s death bags 150th rank in UPSC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp