Union minister lauds Arunachal govt's wildlife conservation effort to prevent poaching 

PATNA: Union minister of state Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Thursday hailed the Arunachal government's unique wildlife initiative launched to prevent animal poaching in the state. He further said that the 'Airgun Surrender Campaign' will be implemented across the country.

The initiative aims at motivating the hunters to surrender their airguns before the authorities concerned.

"The campaign will be implemented across the country to prevent poaching of birds and animals," said Ashwini K Choubey, minister of state and Buxar MP.

The easy access to airguns leads to the poaching of birds and animals. Choubey, who launched this campaign last week, said that it will have participation from retired forest workers, representatives of social organisations, and environmental activists. He further urged other states to take up this campaign on priority.

While congratulating Arunachal forest minister Mama Natung, Choubey also informed that some poachers in the state surrendered their air guns before him.

