UPSC civil services 2020 final results declared; Shubham Kumar tops exam

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shubham Kumar has topped the prestigious civil services examination 2020, results of which were declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday.

Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain have got second and third ranks respectively.

A total of 761 candidates -- 545 men and 216 women -- have cleared the examination.

The civil services examination is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.