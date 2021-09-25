STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

85-year-old man dies by suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar

The man was a resident of Bhartiya Colony under the New Mandi police station here. Police said the body has been sent for postmortem and investigation in the case taken up.

Published: 25th September 2021 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2021 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: An 85-year-old man hanged himself to death at his home here, police said Saturday.

They said Feru Singh's body was found hanging from a grille Friday evening, but it was not immediately clear why he took the extreme step.

The man was a resident of Bhartiya Colony under the New Mandi police station here.

Police said the body has been sent for postmortem and investigation in the case taken up.

In another incident, the body of a 40-year-old man was found near a road in the civil line police station area here.

Police said they have not been able to identify the deceased yet.

The body has been sent for postmortem.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UP suicide Muzaffarnagar elderly suicide
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rejig on the cards; Pilot meets Rahul, Priyanka
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

Indian tennis players affected by Covid, some on verge of making career switch
 

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan (Photo | PTI)
Kids less severely impacted by Covid: WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan
Minnu PM (Photo @TheKeralaPolice)
Kerala woman who got police clerk job after father’s death bags 150th rank in UPSC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp