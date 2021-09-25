Assam judge alleges hospital tried to kill him, police case filed

By PTI

DIBRUGARH: The judge of a court in Assam's Dibrugarh district lodged a police complaint, alleging that a private hospital attempted to kill him while he was undergoing treatment as it was involved in organ trafficking, police said on Friday.

A case was registered against Aditya Diagnostics and Hospitals on the basis of the complaint, Dibrugarh Additional Superintendent of Police Bipul Chetia said.

"No arrests have been made yet as it is a complicated case and requires the help of domain experts," he said.

The hospital rubbished the allegation and said they would file a defamation case against judge Nogen Senabaya Deori, the presiding officer of Industrial Tribunal, Dibrugarh, and in charge of Labour Court, Dibrugarh.

Judge Deori said that he was admitted to the hospital on September 9 as he had mild fever and was feeling unwell after testing positive for COVID-19, and was shifted to the ICU the next day.

He alleged that several medicines were injected in his saline drip and an injection was directly pushed onto his naval region.

Around 10 pm on September 10, judge Deori alleged that he was given another injection after which he became unconscious.

He regained consciousness around 2 am.

Two nurses then allegedly attempted to inject more medicines into him, which he resisted throughout the night, and managed to send messages to his son and friends, including to an additional district and sessions judge, to come to his aid, judge Deori claimed in his complaint.

Around 6 am, when one of the nurses tried to forcibly inject him again, he dragged her by her hand to an open area and attempted to leave the ward, but was stopped by two men, he alleged.

Judge Deori alleged that he was kept confined to the corner of a room following that.

After his son reached the hospital, he took discharge and went to Guwahati for further treatment.

He alleged that he had spotted medicines and equipment needed for surgery to take out organs kept near his bed after he had regained consciousness, but those were later removed.

The proprietor of the hospital Dr Nirmal Sahewala said judge Deori was kept in the ICU as he was an "esteemed patient" and they wanted to ensure the best treatment for him.

He started behaving abnormally after regaining consciousness in the early hours of September 11 and had dragged a nurse by her hand, attempting to leave the COVID ward, which he also managed briefly, Dr Sahewala said.

"We have CCTV footage to prove our claims. We will cooperate fully with the police as we have nothing to hide," he said.

Dr Sahewala maintained that the hospital acted as per COVID-19 protocols and the judge had left in good spirits when he boarded the ambulance for Guwahati.

"We had let go of his behaviour but now with the FIR against us, we will also explore legal action. We will file a defamation suit against him," he added.