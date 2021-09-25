CM Hemant Soren to attend review meeting on 'Left Wing Extremism' chaired by Amit Shah

By Express News Service

RANCHI: Chief Minister Hemant Soren will attend a review meeting on ‘Left Wing Extremism (LWE) and related issues on both security and development’ to be held in New Delhi on Sunday.

Union Home Minister, Amit Shah is scheduled to chair the meeting with Union Ministers, Chief Ministers of the Maoist-affected States, and senior officials of central and state governments. Meanwhile, an all-party delegation led by CM Hemant Soren, will meet the Union Home Minister and submit a memorandum demanding caste census and a separate column for Sarna tribal religion in the 2021 census.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Hemant Soren is likely to raise raising issues such as the Centre’s contribution to the development of tribal areas in the State as well as request for extension of the Special Central Assistance fund for LWE affected districts in the state. In addition to that, Soren may also raise issues related to the fund cut by the central government, given to states for the systematic development and filling the critical infrastructure gaps in the Left Wing affected districts.

The central government has recently cut down the SCA (Special Central Assistance) fund of the 08 districts of Jharkhand. Earlier this was given to 16 LWE affected districts of the state. The Centre's assistance is important in the development of necessary infrastructure in LWE districts, including roads and communication networks.

Apart from this, the chief minister will also present the records related to action against LWE Organizations and crucial steps being taken by the state government to curb Maoist activities in the state. The State government has also decided to seek the centre’s contribution towards building necessary infrastructure facilities in tribal areas across the State, which includes construction of roads, assistance for Kasturba Balika Vidyalaya and comprehensive internet and mobile-telecom facility.

Also, issues related to increasing minimum daily wage of MGNREGA workers and bring it to par with other states are likely to be a part of his discussion with the Union Home Minister. In addition to that, Soren will raise his concern on the required revision in pension schemes run by the Government of India under the ambit of social security, which is very critical for the people living in LWE affected districts. Soren is also likely to propose a revision in the conditions for the allotment of Eklavya Vidyalaya in tribal areas, which can open doors to sanction more Eklavya Vidyalaya in the state. He may also put a light on the development of Digital Infrastructure in different Panchayat of Jharkhand.