Courts must take suo motu cognisance of Assam 'brutality': Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal

The incident took place during an eviction drive in Gorukhuti village on Thursday, Kapil Sibal said that the silence of the government is disheartening.

Published: 25th September 2021 11:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2021 11:55 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Kapil Sibal

Congress leader Kapil Sibal (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Courts must take suo motu cognisance of the 'brutality' in Assam, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal said on Saturday in the backdrop of clashes between police and alleged encroachers resulting in the death of two persons and injuries to 20.

The incident took place during an eviction drive in Gorukhuti village in Assam's Darrang district on Thursday, Sibal also said that the silence of the government is disheartening.

"Assam - Barbaric images of brutality seen on social media against those resisting eviction have shaken me. The silence of our government has disheartened me," he said on Twitter.

"An enquiry is no answer. The court needs to act suo motu," Sibal demanded.

TAGS
Congress Kapil Sibal Assam
