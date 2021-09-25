STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dead cow dragged on street in Madhya Pradesh's Agar Malwa; two civic workers sacked

A video of the alleged incident, which took place on Thursday in Barod, around 26 km from the district headquarters, went viral on social media.

Published: 25th September 2021 10:33 PM

cow, cattle, cow slaughter, pti file image, dairy

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AGAR MALWA: A dead cow was allegedly tied to a tractor-trolley and dragged on the road as it was being taken away for disposal in Madhya Pradesh's Agar Malwa district, prompting the civic administration to sack two of its workers, an official said on Saturday.

The driver of the tractor-trolley and a helper were sacked soon after the incident, a senior civic official said, adding that the carcass was being taken out of the town to a cow shelter for disposal.

Comments

