STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Events in Afghanistan raise questions about use of terrorism to change State structure: Rajnath Singh

The defence minister said that there is a widespread realisation amongst all responsible nations over the need to come together against the common challenges.

Published: 25th September 2021 02:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2021 02:03 PM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is currently in Leh for a three-day visit to Ladakh.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The developments in Afghanistan raised questions about role of power politics and the use of terrorism as a tool to change State structures and behaviour, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday.

In an address at the National Defence College, Singh also said that there has been growing realisation of India's concerns over Pakistan's support to radical and terror groups.

In a veiled reference to Pakistan, he said the turmoil caused in the region has been brought about by "aggressive designs" and the active support to non-State players by irresponsible States.

​ALSO READ | India, US condemn cross-border terrorism; call for perpetrators of 26/11 attacks to be brought to justice

"Today, the world is witness to the destabilising effects of terror and the especially dangerous precedence of violent radical forces attempting to gain legitimacy by creating new normals," he said.

The defence minister said that there is a widespread realisation amongst all responsible nations over the need to come together against the common challenges.

"The recent events in Afghanistan have reinforced the reality of our times. The only certainty about evolving geopolitics is its uncertainty. Changes in State boundaries may not be as frequent today," he said.

"However, the fast-transforming structure of States and the influence that external powers can have on it is clearly evident," he said "These events raise questions regarding the very role of power politics and the use of terrorism as a tool to change State structures and behaviour," Singh added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajnath Singh Afghanistan Crisis Taliban
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rejig on the cards; Pilot meets Rahul, Priyanka
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

Indian tennis players affected by Covid, some on verge of making career switch
 

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan (Photo | PTI)
Kids less severely impacted by Covid: WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan
Minnu PM (Photo @TheKeralaPolice)
Kerala woman who got police clerk job after father’s death bags 150th rank in UPSC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp