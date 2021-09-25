STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Imperative to keep nation's sentiments high to have good economic growth: Yashwant Sinha

It is imperative to keep the sentiments of the nation high in order to have a good economic growth, former Union Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha said.

Published: 25th September 2021 11:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2021 11:28 PM   |  A+A-

Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha

Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: It is imperative to keep the sentiments of the nation high in order to have a good economic growth, former Union finance minister Yashwant Sinha said on Saturday.

Participating in a virtual session at the Indian Student Parliament, Sinha also said that a modern economy runs on sentiments, which govern consumption and determine demands.

"It is not unusual for the economy to rise or fall. In a globally entwined economy, we cannot divorce ourselves from the global factors. We need to keep non-economic extraneous factors in the record as well," he said.

"The modern economy also runs on sentiments as sentiments govern consumption and determine demands. So, if society's sentiments are down, consumption decreases which affects the economy negatively," Sinha, who is the vice president of All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), said.

He noted that sentiments of people and economy go "hand in hand".

Sinha also said petroleum products are "milch cows" for the Centre and the states and these must be included in the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Replying to a query about the inclusion of petroleum products in the ambit of the indirect tax regime, he said, "We can't have a complete GST without petroleum products in it. It must happen and this will finally benefit the consumers."

CEO and MD of the Bombay Stock Exchange Ashish Kumar Chauhan and BJD MLA Souvic Biswal were also present.

"Any country or society becomes prosperous or developed by creating new technology and not by sticking to old thought processes. We can only be world leaders by being materially successful and not by spiritual success. This fast-moving wave of technology will take us towards further development," said Chauhan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yashwant Sinha economic growth Indian economy
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rejig on the cards; Pilot meets Rahul, Priyanka
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

Indian tennis players affected by Covid, some on verge of making career switch
 

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan (Photo | PTI)
Kids less severely impacted by Covid: WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan
Minnu PM (Photo @TheKeralaPolice)
Kerala woman who got police clerk job after father’s death bags 150th rank in UPSC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp