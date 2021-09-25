STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Latur woman with 15 per cent eyesight clears UPSC civil services exam

Pooja Kadam, from Taka village in Ausa tehsil here, secured 577th rank in the exams, this being her second attempt.

Published: 25th September 2021 01:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2021 01:04 AM   |  A+A-

UPSCUnion Public Service Commission

UPSCUnion Public Service Commission

By PTI

LATUR: Among the 761 people who cleared the UPSC civil services exam 2020 on Friday was 30-year-old Pooja Kadam from Latur in Maharashtra, who achieved success with just 15 per cent eyesight.

Kadam, from Taka village in Ausa tehsil here, secured 577th rank in the exams, this being her second attempt.

She graduated from Fergusson College in Pune and did her post-graduation in Political Science from Indira Gandhi National Open University, Delhi.

Kadam is the youngest of four sisters and her father is a teacher in a village school.

The Union Public Service Commission on Friday declared results of the examination, conducted annually to select IAS, IFS and IPS officers, among other civil servants.

A total of 761 candidates cleared the coveted civil services examination 2020, with engineering graduates Shubham Kumar, an IIT Bombay graduate, and Jagrati Awasthi, who completed B.

Tech (electrical engineering) from Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT), Bhopal, bagging the first and second ranks respectively.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Latur Pooja Kadam UPSC UPSC civil services exam
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rejig on the cards; Pilot meets Rahul, Priyanka
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

Indian tennis players affected by Covid, some on verge of making career switch
 

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan (Photo | PTI)
Kids less severely impacted by Covid: WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan
Minnu PM (Photo @TheKeralaPolice)
Kerala woman who got police clerk job after father’s death bags 150th rank in UPSC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp