NCPCR writes to Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot over marriage registration bill

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights feared the enactment of the bill may have a serious impact on the physical, psychological, and social state of the minors, and their education.

Published: 25th September 2021 03:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2021 03:51 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The NCPCR has written to the Rajasthan chief minister's office expressing apprehensions over the Registration of Marriages (Amendment) Bill, 2021, saying it "legitimises" child marriages.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, in its letter, said the Section 8 of the amendment bill provides for registration of child marriages through marriage registration officers of the place where they have been residing for more than 30 days.

The commission feared the enactment of the bill may have a serious impact on the physical, psychological, and social state of the minors, and their education.

It asked the government to reconsider the bill and review it in accordance with the law and welfare of the children in the state.

"The bill -- states that the marriage between the bridegroom who has not completed 21 years and the bride who has not completed 18 years of age could be registered by the parents or guardians within the 30 days of the marriage," the NCPCR said in the letter on Friday.

The commission said the bill "legitimises" child marriages in Rajasthan.

The Rajasthan Assembly had last week passed the bill amending a 2009 Act.

The bill has fomented a considerable controversy eliciting even a public interest litigation over the legitimacy of the said section.

