STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Places of worship in Maharashtra to reopen on October 7

The CM said though infections are declining in the state the threat persists.

Published: 25th September 2021 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2021 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  The Maharashtra government on Friday announced reopening of all religious places from October 7 in the state with Covid-19 protocols. However, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who made the announcement, urged people not to drop guard in view of a possible third wave of the pandemic.

“All religious places will be opened from October 7 in the state. The Maharashtra government has prepared itself for a third wave, but  with all precautions, the state is allowing relaxations in various activities,” he said.

The CM said though infections are declining in the state the threat persists. “While religious places are going to be opened, people still need to wear face masks and use hand sanitizers. The management of religious places will be responsible for implementation of such measures,” the CM said. 

For long, the opposition BJP had been demanding reopening of places of worship. Meanwhile, five districts in the state continue to report a high weekly positivity rate against the state average of 2.28 per cent. These are Ahmednagar with 4.78 per cent positivity, Pune with 4.62 per cent positivity, Sangali with 3.97 per cent positivity, Sindhudurg with 3.46 per cent and Osmanabad with 3.40 per cent positivity rate.

Schools to reopen from October 4

Maharashtra has decided to reopen schools from October 4 in a phased manner. For rural areas classes 5 to 12 will resume in physical form and in urban areas classes 8th to 12th will start.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra unlock Maharashtra religious places
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rejig on the cards; Pilot meets Rahul, Priyanka
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

Indian tennis players affected by Covid, some on verge of making career switch
 

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan (Photo | PTI)
Kids less severely impacted by Covid: WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan
Minnu PM (Photo @TheKeralaPolice)
Kerala woman who got police clerk job after father’s death bags 150th rank in UPSC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp