STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PM Modi leaves for New York, set to address UNGA tomorrow

He also held meetings with five global CEOs for potential investment in India on Thursday.

Published: 25th September 2021 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2021 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

Modi, kamala harris

US Vice President Kamala Harris meets with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: After holding marathon meetings in the last two days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday evening (local time) left for New York, where he is scheduled to address at the 76th session of UNGA.

PM Modi arrived in Washington for a three-day visit to the country on Wednesday, his first beyond neighbourhood since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister held bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris here. He also met his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison and Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga. PM Modi also participated in the first in-person Quad meeting after COVID-19.

He also held meetings with five global CEOs for potential investment in India on Thursday.

PM Modi's US visit will conclude on September 25 with an address at the United Nations General Assembly focusing on the pressing global challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic, the need to combat terrorism, climate change and other important issues.

The theme for this year's General Debate is 'Building Resilience through hope to recover from COVID-19, rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalise the United Nations'.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi New York UNGA
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rejig on the cards; Pilot meets Rahul, Priyanka
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

Indian tennis players affected by Covid, some on verge of making career switch
 

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan (Photo | PTI)
Kids less severely impacted by Covid: WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan
Minnu PM (Photo @TheKeralaPolice)
Kerala woman who got police clerk job after father’s death bags 150th rank in UPSC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp