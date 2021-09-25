STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Modi’s US visit will help strategic, economic interests: BJP

The party also sought to draw a positive message from the PM’s meeting with heads of five companies, arguing that the confidence of the US corporates in the Indian economy was visible.

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The BJP on Friday said the multi-dimensional talks Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have with top global leaders during his US visit will serve the strategic and economic interests of India. 

Underling that Modi will be meeting the third US President, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said, “In the past seven years, the PM Modi’s relations with the US Presidents, irrespective of the changes in the government there, have remained intense while the Indian perspective has strongly been put forth.”

He stated that the commitment of Blackstone, a US firm, to further scale up Indian investment at a time when “signs of recession in China are visible” speaks strongly of the resilience of the country’s economy.

“Blackstone already has $60 billion worth of investment, and it has committed to further scale it up in the near future, with similar sentiments expressed by other companies,” said Trivedi.

He sought to contrast the Indian economy with that of China, arguing that the investors are opting for India because of better prospects.

