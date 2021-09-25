STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Ups and downs part of democracy': Fadnavis says BJP will come to power in Maharashtra again

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said the issues of Mathadi workers would have been resolved had his government got more time.

Published: 25th September 2021 02:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2021 02:52 PM   |  A+A-

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said ups and downs are part of democracy and hoped the BJP would get another opportunity to form its government in Maharashtra again.

Addressing a gathering of Mathadi workers in Navi Mumbai to commemorate the 88th birth anniversary of labour leader late Annasaheb Patil, the former chief minister called for a speedy resolution of issues concerning head-loaders.

"We will again get an opportunity to come to power. Ups and downs are part of democracy, " he said.

Fadanvis said the issues of Mathadi workers would have been resolved had his government got more time.

​ALSO READ | RS bypoll: Maharashtra Congress leaders urge Fadnavis to withdraw BJP candidate

The Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government came to power after the Assembly polls in October 2019.

"Now, this government has the opportunity to resolve the problems of Mathadi workers. I am confident that the issues will be resolved. Even if the issues are not resolved. We will get another opportunity (to solve them). But that is not an issue," the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly said, adding that all parties should try to work for the cause of Mathadi workers without bringing politics.

Union Labour and Employment Minister Bhupender Yadav and several other Mathadi leaders, along with BJP leaders from Navi Mumbai, were present at the function.

Fadnavis requested the Union minister to resolve the issue related to exemptions granted under section 194C of the Income Tax Act, which is not addressed in the new IT portal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra Government BJP
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rejig on the cards; Pilot meets Rahul, Priyanka
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

Indian tennis players affected by Covid, some on verge of making career switch
 

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan (Photo | PTI)
Kids less severely impacted by Covid: WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan
Minnu PM (Photo @TheKeralaPolice)
Kerala woman who got police clerk job after father’s death bags 150th rank in UPSC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp