STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma bats for increased use of green fuel

Sarma was speaking at the signing of an MoU between PNB and the Assam Bio Refinery  under which it will provide loans to farmers and purchase bamboo to produce bio-ethanol.

Published: 26th September 2021 11:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2021 11:41 AM   |  A+A-

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has been encouraging maximum use of green fuel to reduce environmental damage, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

He was speaking during the signing of an MoU between Punjab National Bank and the Assam Bio Refinery — under which it will provide loans to farmers and purchase bamboo to produce bio-ethanol, an official release said.

Terming the agreement as a “good beginning”, he said on Saturday that it will encourage and empower the farmers to cultivate bamboo and help in producing green energy.

Assam's Ethanol Production Promotion Policy, which was approved by the state cabinet on August 4, seeks to incentivise production of ethanol from all permitted feedstock, the release said.

Assam is the second state in the country to have introduced such a policy.

The Assam Bio Refinery Pvt Ltd, a joint venture company between Numaligarh Refinery Ltd and two Finnish companies - Fortum and Chempolis, is developing India's first bio-refinery to produce cellulosic ethanol from bamboo biomass, it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
himanta biswa sarma green fuel
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rejig on the cards; Pilot meets Rahul, Priyanka
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

Indian tennis players affected by Covid, some on verge of making career switch
 

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan (Photo | PTI)
Kids less severely impacted by Covid: WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan
Minnu PM (Photo @TheKeralaPolice)
Kerala woman who got police clerk job after father’s death bags 150th rank in UPSC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp